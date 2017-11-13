Donald Findlay to provide inaugural church lecture

Donald Findlay QC will deliver the inaugural Motherwell South Lecture on Sunday, November 26, at 7pm in Motherwell South Parish Church.

Mr Findlay was no stranger to controversy as he scaled the heights of the legal professional and entered the Rangers boardroom.

Mr Findlay will provide an honest reflection of his life as he speaks about his childhood, mistakes that caused him public ridicule, but also moments of humour as he reminisces on infamous figures he defended and footballers he crossed.

Tickets are available from the church or emailing alan.gibson@churchofscotland.org.uk.