Dalziel pupils aim to be best of British

Three pupils from Dalziel High School are through to the finals of the British Education Awards.

Erika Lo and Robert Kerr are in the running in the GCSE/National 5 category, while Scott Simpson is through to the vocational finals.

The trio were nominated by science teacher Margaret Craw who said: “The pupils are a credit to themselves and the school.

“Erika is a fifth year pupil who is well above average academic ability and intelligence. She has already achieved eight National 5 qualifications and is well placed to achieve A grade passes in her five Higher examinations in May.

“As her science teacher, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Erika make profound contributions both in and out of the classroom.

“Robert is a fifth year pupil who is also well above average academic ability. His cheerful nature and openness to feedback means he’s always learning and growing as a learner, an impressive strength that will continue to serve him well in university and beyond.

“Scott has demonstrated tremendous effort and growth throughout his high school career.

“He has that combination of a positive attitude and the belief that he can always improve. That’s rare in a high school student, but so essential to the learning process.”

Dalziel head teacher Robert Birch said: “We are proud of the achievements of all our pupils, but it is an extra special achievement for Erika, Robert and Scott to receive these national nominations.”

The British Education Awards celebrate individuals who have excelled and acknowledge that success comes down to personal endeavour and application.

The awards ceremony will take place in London on January 30.