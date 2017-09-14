Dalziel programme is an inspiration

Dalziel High School took top spot in the Inspiring Career Opportunity category at this year’s Community Education Awards.

They were presented with a winner’s plaque, certificate and gifts at a special assembly by The Police Community Clubs of Great Britain in recognition of the schools’ efforts to help pupils become responsible community members.

Head teacher Robert Birch said: “We achieved this award because of our Developing the Young Workforce Programme, which supports pupils to give them a better understanding of career opportunities, and I am delighted that this has been recognised with this award.”