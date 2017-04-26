Dalziel High on awards shortlist

Dalziel High in Motherwell has been shortlisted for the TES School Award in the Science, Technology and Engineering team of the year category.

The awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate the commitment, quality and innovation shown by teachers and support staff across the UK.

They highlight the teachers and teams within schools who are raising the standards of education and making a positive impact on the personal and academic success of students and the wider community.

Dalziel High headteacher Robert Birch said: “We are delighted to see the hard work of our pupils and staff being recognised in this way. It is quite an achievement to be finalists for this highly prestigious UK award.”

The awards ceremony takes place in London in June and will have 17 categories including primary school, secondary school, headteacher and healthy school.

New for 2017 are the community impact award and collaboration award.