Council consult on campus plan

A proposal to build a new joint-campus for two Bellshill primary schools has moved a step closer.

North Lanarkshire Council’s Education Committee has agreed to carry out a public consultations for Lawmuir Primary and Sacred Heart Primary to share the same complex.

The council believes pupils at both schools as well as those receiving early years and childcare provision at Sacred Heart will benefit educationally by attending new build schools which can offer a wider range of educational opportunities .

The consultation will run until Wednesday, December 20, during which time during parents, carers, pupils and communities are invited to provide their views.

Two public meetings will be held, the first at 7pm on Monday, November 27, in Lawmuir Primary and the second at 7pm on Tuesday, November 28, in Sacred Heart Primary.

In his report to the committee the council assistant chief executive (Education, Youth and Communities) Gerry McCormick said: “Council officers will be present to discuss the proposal and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

“To make sure that all issues are covered advanced notice of specific questions or issues to be raised will be accepted in writing up to two days in advance of the meetings.”

Education Committee convener Councillor Frank McNally said: “Providing pupils with access to modern, high-quality educational facilities is a priority for the council and our investment under the Schools and Centres 21 programme underlines our commitment to doing this.”

Further information on the consultation can be found online and responses should be emailed to lawmuirsacredheartconsultation@northlan.gov.uk

At the end of the consultation process the council anticipates a report into the proposal will be published publicly in March prior to the committee making a final decision in May.