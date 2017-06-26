Community rallies for Firpark

A community Facebook page and a charity joined forces to help a Motherwell school recover from a senseless act of vandalism.

Firpark Secondary’s polytunnel, where the young people learn to grow produce which can be served in the school bistro was hit by two random acts of violence in as many weeks earlier this month.

The structure was slashed in numerous places, including the roof, making it unsuitable for use during wet weather and exposing plants which might not be hardy enough to survive the elements.

In addition there was also internal damage to equipment and the area was left in disarray.

Representatives of the Motherwell’s Community Group page on Facebook and the Lanarkshire branch of the MS Society presented the school with a cheque for £400.

Scott Symington, who started the Facebook page, said: “At the moment I have a Pop in a Pound Appeal running of the page which lets members donate £1 or more, if they wish, to help out local good causes.

“We felt that the recent destruction of the Firpark School garden area is one of these causes that we wanted to help by giving the cash we had collected so far.

“The kids hard worked so hard to build up and gain recognition for their work in the garden and just recently appeared on TV too.

“We feel it is a downright tragedy and utter disgusting act caused by mindless brainless idiots, and hopefully this money will help them start to rebuild.

“Pop in a Pound is an ongoing appeal and any cash raised will go towards anything that happens or is needed in the community.”

Lynn McFarlane from the Wilkinson’s store in Motherwell arranged for a donation of plants and compost, while Mrs Naismith gifted gardening equipment and Motherwell South is organising two fundraising events.

Headteacher John Morley said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this money, it will go a long way to fixing the garden and with the community rallying round we are confident we can reopen it in the new session.”

Unfortunately Firpark Secondary has been hit by vandals once more with Mr Morley confirming that two windows have been broken.

If you have any information about the vandalism at the school contact the police at Motherwell via 101.