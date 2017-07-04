Cleland starlet wins theatre school award

Cleland youngster Emma Keeper won the award for Junior School Acting and Performance Academy Student of the Year at Glasgow-based UK Theatre School.

Emma received her plaque and certificate at the UKTS’s annual prize-giving ceremony which also recognised their student of the year in other age groups.

Emma, a student at the UKTS since 2015, said: “I was surprised but I’m absolutely delighted. The tutors have really helped me develop my performing arts skills – and it’s been a lot of fun too!”

Emma, who lives with her parents Linda and Bill, attends St Mary’s Primary and does her performing arts work at the weekends and evenings.

UKTS principal Lizanne Lambie Thomson described Emma as a “very enthusiastic young talent”.