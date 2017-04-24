Champ Katie’s a gold star with pupils

Olympic cycling champion Katie Archibald MBE visited Motherwell and showed schoolchildren the gold medal she won this month at the UCI World Track Championships in Hong Kong.

She was in the town ahead of the Matrix Fitness Women’s Grand Prix and The Tour Series cycling races on May Tuesday, May 23.

Katie spoke to 200 pupils from Ladywell, Logans and St Bernadette’s Primary Schools about her career and took time to answer their questions.

She won gold in the team pursuit at the Rio Olympics last year, helping Britain set a new world record. Days before her visit to Motherwell, Katie won the women’s omnium at the World Championships, her first world title as an individual. She became the first Scottish woman to win an individual world title.