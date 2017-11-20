Cathy brings the love to Newarthill event

Award winning author Cathy Cassidy was in Newarthill to meet children from all four local primary schools.

During a two-day visit to the village library Cathy engaged with over 160 youngsters from Our Lady and St Francis, Newarthill, Keir Hardie and St Teresa’s primaries.

Cathy has written many bestselling novels for young people, and this was a chance to promote her latest work, Love from Lexie, the first in the The Lost and Found series.

The Liverpool-based author was an avid supporter of the fight to save the library and during the campaign Cathy got to know Angie Walker, chairwoman of Supporters of Newarthill Library.

The new novel even features a cool librarian with pink hair and a swishy polka dot dress called Miss Walker.

Angie said: “We had a marvellous couple of days at the library, everyone in attendance was extremely well-behaved and engaged throughout and asked lots of great questions.

“The Supporters of Newarthill Library are very proud of all of our Newarthill kids and they are a credit to their families and schools.

“We were very privileged to attract such a high profile writer and being the real Miss Walker I’m delighted that the secret is now out.

“Cathy thoroughly enjoyed her visit and was very impressed with the children and their teachers. We hope that she will come back to visit us again soon.”

To find out more borrow a copy of “Love from Lexie” from your local library, if it’s not available ask at the desk and the librarian can order it in.

Demand to buy Cathy’s books was so high supplies ran out and additional copies will be delivered to schools soon.