Cathedral Primary pupils enjoy golden moment

Cathedral Primary in Motherwell was visited by a number of special guests as it celebrated being awarded a ‘Gold’ flag by sportscotland.

The School Sport Award is a national initiative to encourage schools to continuously improve physical education and sport, as well as strengthening links between schools and their communities.

To achieve a Bronze or Silver award, schools self-assess their current practice. However, to gain Gold status an extensive external assessment is also carried out by an independent panel of experts.

Representatives from sportscotland, NL Leisure, North Lanarkshire Council and Motherwell FC, plus coaches in the likes of rugby, football, tae-kwondo and netball were present for the ceremony.

The dignitaries were piped and drummed in before being treated to a display of fitness fun from the school’s health committee.

Robbie Stewart, partnership manager from sportscotland, then presented the Gold Flag and the event finished with the whole school (and all the guests) joining together in a Sloshathon.

Cathedral Primary headteacher Maria Shields said: “As you can imagine we are absolutely delighted to have achieved Gold status, and I want to say a huge well done to all involved.

“I need to give special thanks to Marie Clare Duffy, our principal teacher and sports guru, and Jenny Thomson, our incredible Active Schools coordinator as their work has been invaluable to our award achievement.

“The biggest thanks is of course to our wonderful pupils who ensure they embrace all opportunities to participate in, lead and enjoy sports of all kinds in our school community.”