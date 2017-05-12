Carfin kids head to Holyrood to take on rest of Scotland

A group of youngsters from Our Lady and St Francis Primary in Carfin travel to the Scottish Parliament on Monday to compete against schools from across the country.

P6 pupils Lois Kerr, Paige Smith, Kellen White and Aoife Davidson will represent North Lanarkshire in the final of Euroquiz after defeating 21 other schools within the authority area earlier this year.

The final will see them compete against 30 other authorities throughout Scotland in a nail-biting four round quiz.

Head teacher Geraldine Shearer said: “We wish these hard-working, conscientious pupils every success.

“These children are fantastic ambassadors for our school, they have worked so hard to prepare for the Euroquiz and deserve every success.

“Whatever the outcome, they are already winners in our eyes.”