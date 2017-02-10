Bellshill firm and football club team up for nursery initiative

A Bellshill firm has teamed up with Clyde FC’s Community Foundation to launch a new initiative offering free activity sessions to nursery pupils.

Advance Construction is sponsoring a programme which aims to develop boys and girls through active play, designed to improve physical literacy levels, co-ordination, balance, communication and listening skills.

Youngsters will take part in 45-minute sessions each week which will use a mixture of activities such as skipping, hopping, jumping and fun football activities to improve the confidence levels.

David Wilson, development director for Advance Construction, said: “As an organisation we are committed to delivering a comprehensive community benefits programme which is a core component of our business, therefore Advance Construction are delighted to be involved in such an innovative and beneficial initiative.”