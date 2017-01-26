Bands put on an epic battle

A group of pupils from Cardinal Newman High in Bellshill finished runners-up in the annual North Lanarkshire schools Battle of the Bands.

Ultra Violets, made up of singers Rianne Downey and Stefanie Boyle, bassist Jodie Mullen, keyboardist Marjie Batucan, drummer Rebeca Smith and guitarist Dougie Steedman, performed their own song Walk On By and a cover version of Gun by Churches.

The event at Motherwell Concert Hall was presented by Radio Scotland’s Vic Galloway who welcomed nine bands from all over North Lanarkshire to the stage including Horizontal Downfall from Taylor High and Abstract Division from Clyde Valley High.

Several members of Ultra Violets won the competition last year, but had to settle for second place and a £200 cheque behind Voltage from Chryston High.

Voltage won £500, while Born and Raised from Kilsyth Academy, picked up £100 for finishing third.

Brooke McFadyen of The Dented Velvetines from Coatbridge High was awarded with Best Individual Performance for her vocals.

The NL Collective also entertained the audience with covers Left Outside Alone by Anastacia, Adventures of a Lifetime by Coldplay and Let’s Go Crazy by Prince.

Councillor Frank McNally, Education convener, said: “The evening was incredible and the quality of the performances was extremely high.

“The pupils and music departments are to be congratulated for their hard work and performances in reaching the final.

“I would like to thank Vic Galloway for presenting the evening, the judges, and also our sponsors: Martec, Reeltime Music, Youth Music Initiative and Creative Scotland.”