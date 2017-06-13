Author’s visit to Newarthill Library proves to be a monstrous good time for village children

The Supporters of Newarthill Library committee hosted a free event with children’s author BB Taylor.

BB has written 11 books for children and read from some of them, including her most recent publication, “Murphy and The Monsters”, the star of which, Yoshi the Yeti, was also present.

The supporters committee and BB donated some of her books into the library stock to encourage children under 10 to enjoy them.

The next instalment in the “Murphy and The Monsters” series is expected for publication in October.

Supporters group chairwoman Angie Walker said: “We’d like to thank everyone who came along to support the event, and especially BB Taylor who travelled all the way from Birmingham just to see us – having learned of our group through the campaign which saved our library from closure last year.

“The children were so engaged and well-behaved. We are hearing from parents that they returned home very excited and enjoyed the experience. It’s important to nurture the dreams and aspirations of local children and BB Taylor certainly helped us to do that.”

For information about future events visit The Supporters of Newarthill Library Facebook page.