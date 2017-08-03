Arkeen has been taking centre stage for 20 years

Arkeen Theatre Company in Motherwell is this month celebrating being in business for 20 years.

In August 1997 two young actors, Joanne Tulips from Motherwell and Liam Dolan from Kilmarnock, met whilst touring Scottish schools with an English company and decided to go into business together.

Joanne said: “The need was there for a new touring theatre in education company in Scotland and we were keen to take on the role.”

Joanne trained with Clarke Theatre School in her town before moving on to The Dance School of Scotland in Knightswood and then The Arts Educational London Schools.

Liam’s career took him in another direction where he is seen in many theatres and televisions across Scotland today, but Joanne remaining the driving force behind Arkeen.

It has produced pantomime at New Lanark for 17 years, as well as working with the likes of both Lanarkshire councils, Police Scotland, the NHS, the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and Child Protection.

This summer Arkeen’s children’s workshops have been in full swing JazzartUK’s studios in Windmillhill Street with the theme of ‘Hip Hop’.

Joanne said: “Writing, choreographing, producing and creating productions for Arkeen and others is great fun.

“I have had the pleasure of working with many famous faces over the past twenty years and would like to thank all parents, friends, audiences, colleagues and of course actors for their support over the years.”

For more information e-mail office@arkeen.co.uk or find arkeentheatrecompany on Facebook