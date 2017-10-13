Annual 6k is more than just a race

Over 1600 pupils and staff took part in the annual Lanarkshire Schools 6K Road Race and Fun Run for St Andrew’s Hospice.

The pre-race entertainment at Strathclyde Park was provided by Capital Scotland’s Des Clarke, DJ David Cluckie, cheerleaders from St John Ogilvie High School and the Pamela Logan School of Dance.

John Brady, head of fundraising, said: “Thank you to each and every one of the pupils, teachers and staff for an amazing show of support.

“The young people and staff are a credit to themselves, their families and their schools. The success of this event would not have been possible without the support of event sponsor IHE Stainless Ltd, Strathclyde Park, our volunteers and the many others who gave their time on the day. We would like to thank all the schools who attended and hope they had a fantastic time.

“Our fundraising team has to raise £88,000 every week to deliver care services to patients and their families from North and South Lanarkshire and we couldn’t continue to do this without the terrific support of our school communities who continue to attend our events and give generously to St Andrew’s Hospice.”

Top Performing Pupils – male: 1st Drew Pollock (Cathkin High), 2nd Luke McCafferty (St Andrew’s High), 3rd Ryan Donnelly (Dalziel High); female: 1st Jessica Robson (Lanark Grammar), 2nd Lucy Sommerville (Chryston High), 3rd Erin Snow (Lanark Grammar).

Top Performing Adults – male: 1st David Gardiner (Braidhurst High), 2nd Stephen Allen (Airdrie Academy) 3rd James Breen (St Andrew’s High); female: 1st Clare Hughes (St Margaret’s High) 2nd Laura Mooney (Hunter Primary), 3rd Deborah Hannah (Airdrie Academy).

Challenge Cup winners – St John Ogilvie High, Hamilton.