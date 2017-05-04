Duke of Edinburgh to stand down from public life

Prince Philip will not attend any public engagements from this autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The news came after an emergency meeting of the Queen’s entire royal household staff had been called today, sparking worldwide interest.

A palace statement read: “In taking this decision the Duke has the full support of the Queen.

“Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and the autumn both individual and with the Queen

“He may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.”