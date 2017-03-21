Drivers reminded to take care in the snow

The police are warning people to take extra care on the roads today after snow fall overnight.

Commuters have been facing delays in the Greater Glasgow area and forecasters are warning of further wintry showers throughout the day.

The weather is having an impact on commuters with reports of slow moving traffic and collisions on some main roads.

A police spokesperson said: “Drivers are encouraged to be patient and exercise caution when driving. Consider the conditions before you set off and think about how severe weather can impact on you.

“If driving, ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions.

We have officers on patrol across Greater Glasgow and will continue to monitor the weather conditions with our partners.”

See Ready Scotland’s for advice on travelling.

http://www.readyscotland.org/travel

For real-time journey information, listen to radio reports or visit the Traffic Scotland website.

http://trafficscotland.org

For public transport information, check the Traveline website.

http://www.travelinescotland.com

Call the police if you need them – dial 999 in an emergency, for everything else it’s 101.