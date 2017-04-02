Dad’s the word for Country Park fun day

St Andrew’s Hospice is holding its first Father’s Day Fun Day event at Chatelherault Country Park on June 18 – but it isn’t just for dads.

Live music, film, bouncy castles, face painting, ice cream and a chocolate workshop are all included in a day reckoned set to offer something for the whole family.

There’s also a sponsored walk starting at 11am which you can register for when purchasing tickets - the Fun Day programme will begin at noon.

Elliot Scott, Capital Appeal Fundraiser, said: “We’re extremely excited about hosting our first ever Father’s Day Fun Day.

“Chatelherault Country Park is a great location and we’d like to thank South Lanarkshire Council for letting us use the venue.

“We hope the local community can really get behind this event and help us make it a huge success.”

Tickets are priced at £39 for a family of four, £29 for a couple, £15 an adult, £5 per child and under 5’s go free. The cost of food and a drink is included in the ticket price.

All money raised from the event will go towards the Hospice’s Capital Appeal to fully refurbish the hospice building.

Refurbishment work has now begun at Henderson Street, Airdrie, but the team still need to raise more than £4million to reach their £9million target.

To buy tickets, visit www.st-andrews-hospice.com or contact the Capital Appeal office on 01236 772048.