Cumbernauld studios star in hi-tech music project

New College Lanarkshire is looking for up and coming bands and singer-songwriters for a Creative Break venture in Cumbernauld.

The project will see students of Sound Production and Television courses creating music videos for four selected acts in just four days.

Those taking part will record their efforts in state of the art studios at the College’s Cumbernauld Campus from April 18 to 21.

Students have previously produced videos for Kill Surrrf, Chris Ashton (who was a contestant on last year’s X Factor), Light Arrows, Pioneers of Anaesthetic and Black Swamp Villains.

Almost 40 students from the Faculty of Computing and Creative Industries will be split into four teams and tasked with producing an engaging promotional music video.

They’ll record a single with Sound Production students, before going on location with Television students to shoot a video for the track.

By the end of the week, the videos will be ready for release and will be posted online.

Lecturer Andreas Jonsson said: “This is a great opportunity for students to work together as a team and test their skills and knowledge.

“Getting the chance to work with upcoming musicians on an intensive and challenging real-life project is a really exciting challenge.

“The bands and musicians who take part will also get the chance to work with the creative practitioners of the future and have a single and video produced to a professional standard.”

A showcase of all videos attended by everyone involved will take place on the final day of Creative Break.

Interested bands or artists need to be available during the day from April 18 to 20.

To apply, email andreas.jonsson@nclan.ac.uk with a biography and links to any online content.

The Cumbernauld Campus’s purpose-built recording studios have been professionally designed and house more than £300,000 worth of the latest, industry-standard music technology equipment.

The studio complex consists of three control rooms servicing two studios. The main studio can accommodate a small orchestra while the smaller room can comfortably hold a six-piece rock band.