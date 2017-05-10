Youth who grabbed jogger walks free

A youth who attacked a female jogger has been placed under supervision after a sheriff expressed concern at his “impulsive” behaviour.

Luis Shearer (20), of Bellshill, grabbed the woman as she ran past him in Strathclyde Park and put her in a headlock, restricting her breathing.

An allegation that he intended to rape her was thrown out during his trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court. He admitted a reduced charge of assault on the fourth day of the hearing.

The court heard the 27-year-old victim managed to take a photo of Shearer immediately after the incident. He was chased and caught by two walkers who held him until police arrived.

Police found six packets of condoms in a holdall he had with him.

The attack happened near the Roman bridge on the Bellshill side of the park in broad daylight on September 27 last year.

Shearer was held in custody from the date of his arrest until he pleaded guilty in March and was given bail.

When he returned to court for sentence today, solicitor Gerry McGuire urged Sheriff Douglas Brown to follow a social work recommendation and impose a community payback order instead of a further spell in custody.

The court heard Shearer told social workers he had “acted inappropriately towards an attractive jogger who was passing by”.

His “sole intention” was to ask for her number, but she refused to give it and he got angry and chased her.

Mr McGuire described unemployed Shearer as immature, adding: “Perhaps a community payback order would be appropriate given that aspects of the charge were ultimately deleted.

“Supervision would be of assistance to him and society.”

Sheriff Brown said it seemed no motive for the attack had been established. He agreed to place Shearer under supervision for one year, but was unimpressed by his demeanour in the dock.

The sheriff told him: “I have some concerns about what is said in the social work report about your impulsive nature and the fact there is no explanation for you carrying out this attack.

“The report recommends supervision and given the time you have spent in custody I am prepared to accept that.

“I have concerns about you complying with this order because you are avoiding eye contact and smiling. I also have concerns as to how you behave in future.”