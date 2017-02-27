Youth chased his former girlfriend into college toilets

A youth who chased his former girlfriend into a college toilet has been ordered by a sheriff to clean up his act.

Nathan Lyttle (18), of Glencairn Avenue, Craigneuk, admitted abusive or threatening behaviour when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He hurled abuse at Sarah Paton at New College Lanarkshire’s Motherwell campus on November 8. Lyttle chased Ms Paton into the female toilets then kicked the door of a cubicle repeatedly until he forced it open and confronted her.

The court heard Lyttle was on bail at the time after a separate matter in March last year.

He also admitted shouting and swearing at Ms Paton and damaging a window at her home in Glencleland Road, Craigneuk, in March.

An allegation that he assaulted Ms Paton in Glencairn Avenue on November 9 was dropped.

Lyttle also admitted breaking bail conditions imposed in December. The court was told these banned him from contacting Ms Paton and entering the street where she lives, but he went there and made contact with her on January 9.

Sheriff Marie Smart told Lyttle, who was represented by solicitor Stephen MacBride, she was prepared to defer sentence for six months for good behaviour.

The sheriff said this would also give Lyttle a chance to complete a community payback order imposed earlier.