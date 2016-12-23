Youth admits attacking pupil in high school

A youth thumped a pupil over the head with a bicycle pump during a disturbance at Newarthill’s Brannock High School.

The attacker fled the scene, but returned to the area the next day - armed with a police baton. The victim of the attack needed hospital treatment for a cut to his head, Hamilton Sheriff Court was told.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, admitted assaulting the pupil, who was 16 at the time, on January 19 and unlawful possession of a baton the next day.

Paula Russell, prosecuting, said it happened about 1.40pm when the accused and a boy aged 15 went to the school.

The 15-year-old was on a BMX bike and rode it along a corridor, bumping into a pupill.

Ms Russell told the court: “A scuffle broke out between the two and on seeing this the accused ran up behind the pupil and struck him on the head.

“This caused a 2cm wound and the pupil was taken to Wishaw General Hospital. The cut didn’t need stitches and was glued shut.”

The accused was seen on the school’s CCTV although the assault itself was not caputured.

Ms Russell said police were on patrol near the school next day when they saw the accused standing with a group of youths. He seemed “agitated”. They searched him and found a police baton hidden in his tracksuit trousers.

Defence agent Diarmid Bruce said his client reacted when the pupil “pinned” his pal to a wall. He used the pump from the BMX bike to hit him.

Mr Bruce added that the youth has mental health issues.

Sheriff David Bicket called for background reports and deferred sentence until January 26.