Woman in shock after car torched outside home

A woman has been left in a state of shock after her car was destroyed in a late night fire attack outside her Viewpark home.

She spotted the Volkswagen Golf in flames after hearing a knock on her window as she lay in bed.

Now police are appealing for information as they hunt the culprits following the apparently motiveless attack in Tamarack Crescent on Monday.

The middle-aged woman called the fire service shortly before midnight. She said: “The car was well ablaze when I looked out to the street after a tap on the window.

“I’ve no idea who did this. I’ve lived here for many years and get on fine with everybody. It’s usually fairly quiet here.

“This has been a shock and I got no sleep last night. The police were here all the time.

“I needed the car for work, but now it’s a write-off.”

A neighbour claimed a man and a woman were responsible for starting the fire. She expressed sympathy for the victim, saying she couldn’t imagine why she was targeted as she is “a good neighbour”.

She explained: “I heard a thud and when I looked out I saw a man and a woman at the car. I saw something being lit, then there was an explosion and the man and woman ran off.

“He was much taller than her.

“I thought they made an odd couple.”

Police confirmed they are treating the fire as deliberate and say it caused “substantial” damage.

Anyone with information that might help the inquiry is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers.

