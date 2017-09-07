Woman charged with assault

A 37-year-old woman was arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a man in Motherwell.
It’s reported the man, aged 27, was injured outside Draffen Tower on Saturday.
The woman made an initial appearance at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.
