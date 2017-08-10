Woman assaulted during robbery at Bellshill business

Have your say

A 25-year-old woman was assaulted during a robbery at a business in Bellshill yesterday (Wednesday).

Around 1.45am a man entered the premises in Earn Avenue, Righead Industrial Estate, and threatened a female member of staff and demanded money.

He then assaulted her and made off with a four-figure sum of cash.

The victim did not require hospital treatment, but is extremely shaken as a result of the robbery.

The suspect is described as around 6’ tall and of medium build. He had his face covered and was wearing black clothing.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe of Wishaw Police Office is appealing for information.

He said: “Detectives have been carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area and have been gathering CCTV footage in an effort to gather more information on this crime and trace whoever is responsible.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area of Earn Avenue around the time of the robbery who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has dash cam footage that they can pass on to us.

“Anyone with information should contact Wishaw Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 0236 of 9th August.

Alternatively Crimestopppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”