Woman accused of stalking priest

A woman has been accused of conducting a 14-year stalking campaign against one of Motherwell Diocese’s most senior priests.

Claire Timpson is alleged to have bombarded Monsignor Thomas Canon Millar with e-mails, made repeated visits to his home and made false complaints about him.

Her behaviour caused the priest “fear and alarm”, according to prosecutors.

Timpson (44), of Plover Way, Motherwell, faces trial in December after denying a series of charges dating between January 2003 and February this year.

Monsignor Millar was parish priest at St Francis Xavier Church in Carfin when, it’s claimed, Timpson started to hound him. He later became vicar general of the Diocese of Motherwell and administrator of Motherwell Cathedral. In June this year he was appointed parish priest at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in East Kilbride.

One of the charges states Timpson made repeated, uninvited visits to the priest’s house in Carfin, demanded meetings with him and made complaints about him to the church authorities which she knew to be false.

Timpson appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court where defence agent Ian Scott said she pleaded not guilty.

Sheriff Douglas Brown put her on bail with special conditions banning her from contacting Monsignor Millar, entering Carfin Grotto and attending at his church in East Kilbride.