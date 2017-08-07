Woman accused of neglecting boy (3)

A woman has been accused of allowing a child of three in her care to run repeatedly on to a busy road.

It’s alleged Mary Brown was under the influence of drink or drugs when she had charge of the youngster.

Brown (36), of Mincher Crescent, Motherwell, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court where she denied “wilfully exposing the boy in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health” in Leven Street, Motherwell, on January 21.

The charge states she was unfit to look after the child due to having taken drink or drugs and that he ran on to the road repeatedly where vehicles narrowly avoided hitting him.

Brown was due to stand trial last month, but a warrant was granted for her arrest when she failed to turn up.

She has now appeared in court and defence agent Diarmid Bruce said she maintained her not guilty plea to the neglect charge.

Trial was re-arranged for September 11 and Brown was allowed bail.