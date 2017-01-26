Woman (88) alleged victim of bogus workman

Police have issued a warning on bogus workmen after an incident involving a woman aged 88 in Motherwell.

They say the pensioner was visted by a man at her home in Ross Crescent about 11am on Tuesday this week.

A police spokesman explained: “The man offered to carry out some maintenance work to her gutters and roof.

“A price was agreed and the woman allowed the suspect free access to her home whereby he allegedly took £300 she had left on her kitchen worktop to pay for the work.

“It’s unclear at this time if any work was actually done.”

Police are warning householders of the dangers of unknown persons offering services and looking to gain access to their homes.

The spokesman added: “You don’t get any guarantees with their work and usually you end up paying twice to get the job done right.”