Woman (71) attacked, court told

A man is in custody accused of assaulting a woman of 71 in Viewpark.

Michael Anderson (30), of no fixed address, is said to have grabbed the woman and struck her repeatedly on the head with his hand to her injury at a house in Laburnum Road on September 27.

At Hamilton Sheriff Court he denied assault, threatening behaviour and offending while on bail. Trial was set for October 31 and Anderson was remanded in custody.