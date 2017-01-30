Weapons man told he’s lucky to avoid jail

A man who armed himself with a knife and a meat cleaver after “things were said about his family” has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Craig Hannah was said to have been so affected by his drunken antics that he has given up alcohol completely.

Hannah (38), of Watson Street, Motherwell, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court last week. He admitted having a knife and a meat cleaver in Watson Street, near Anderson Tower, on September 10 last year.

An allegation that he shouted abuse towards police officers and threatened them when they arrived at his home was dropped.

Defence agent Elspeth Forrrest said Hannah realised he faced a serious charge which “puts his liberty in jeopardy”.

She told the court: “He can’t offer an explanation that would satisfy the court, but has told other people that things had been said about family members.

“He can only think that in his drunken condition he has reacted in the way he did.

“Unfortunately he went out to the street, but he was back home by the time the police came and there was no confrontation with anyone.”

Mrs Forrest said there were positives to come from the incident.

She explained: “His behaviour that night has been the jolt he needed to stop drinking which he has done completely. As a result his relationship with his former partner and children has improved dramatically.”

Sheriff David Bicket told Hannah he would have been sent to prison had he a record for carrying weapons.

The sheriff said: “You are still on the cusp of jail, but there is a direct alternative available.”

Hannah was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work within a year.