Warning after dog caught in deer trap

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson is urging dog-walkers to be vigilant after a dog was badly injured by a suspected deer trap at Ravenscraig.

Ms Adamson raised the issue of illegal traps and snares with Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham at the Scottish Parliament.

The MSP said: “A dog being walked behind Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facililty suffered horrific injuries caused by a suspected deer trap.

“Thankfully, due to the quick actions of her owner and excellent treatment by Brannock Vet Clinic in Newarthill, Evie is making progress towards a recovery.

“I urge all dog walkers to remain vigilant when out with their pets. If anyone spots illegal snares or traps, please report these to Police Scotland immediately.”