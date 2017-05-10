‘Violent’ pair go to prison

Two “men of violence” have been jailed after they first footed a house in Motherwell armed with a hammer and a knife.

Les Strang (30) got 21 months at Hamilton Sheriff Court while James McCutcheon (29) was handed a 15-month stretch.

Strang, a prisoner, admitted striking Sean Kerrigan with a hammer at a house in Watson Street on New Year’s Day while McCutcheon, also a prisoner, admitted brandishing a knife at Ryan Wilson.

Defence agent Elspeth Forrest said there had been an earlier incident and Strang picked up the hammer outside the house. She added: “It’s fortunate the injury to Mr Kerrigan was not significant which indicates the level of force involved.”

Diarmid Bruce, defending McCutcheon, said his client had been on friendly terms with Mr Wilson, but he had been drinking and his recollection of events was “hazy”.

Mrs Forrest said Strang was devoted to his child while Mr Bruce said McCutcheon’s partner described him as “a great father, compassionate and kind”.

However, jailing the pair, Sheriff Vincent Smith described them as “men of violence”.

He pointed out that Strang had convictions for assault and having weapons while McCutcheon previously had served a “significant” sentence for assault. His record also included a conviction for assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.