Victims shaken after robbery

A robbery at a house in Motherwell is being probed by police.

It’s understood cash and mobile phones were stolen and while no one was injured the victims were said to have undergone a frightening ordeal.

The raid happened in Lawson Avenue in the North Lodge area around 4.30pm on Friday, December 30.

Initially police declined to release details, but when approached by the Times & Speaker a spokesman confirmed detectives are investigating.

The spokesman said: “Two women and a man were shaken as as result of the robbery. A two-figure sum of cash was stolen.

“Although no arrests have been made at this time, officers are following a number of lines of enquiry.”