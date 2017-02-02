Victim shaken as man defies court order

A man banned from seeing his partner after being charged with assault was found staring at her from a neighbour’s garden two weeks later.

The woman was “greatly distressed” by Robert MacDougall’s sudden appearance and the police were contacted.

MacDougall (51), of Raeburn Walk, Bellshill, admitted charges of assault, threatening behaviour and breaching bail when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He slapped and punched Linda Roberts repeatedly, causing her to fall to the floor, at her home in Old Edinburgh Road, Birkenshaw, on November 5. He also threatened her and tried to rip the cooker from the wall.

Then on November 20 he went into a neighbour’s garden in Second Avenue and told the man to tell Ms Roberts he was there.

Colin Wilson, prosecuting, told the court: “She became aware of the accused’s presence while looking out of the kitchen window. He made eye contact with her, causing a great deal of distress.”

Defence agent Michael Lott said MacDougall had no previous convictions and the incidents were “out of character”.

His client appeared in court in crutches and Mr Lott said this was because Ms Roberts had stamped on his foot causing “excrutiating pain”. He added that MacDougall intends to move to England.

Sheriff David Bicket ordered MacDougall to do 150 hours of unpaid work and to behave himself for the next 12 months.