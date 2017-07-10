Vans raided in Abronhill

Police have confirmed that more works vans have been broken into with tools and a cash sum taken in the process.

Again Abronhill was the location for both thefts. Now police are warning drivers not to leave valuables in their vans overnight.

The first incident took place in Oak Road between 2pm on Wednesday (June 5) and the second was at 1.30pm the following day.

An undisclosed cash sum was taken from a compartment in the van.

Meanwhile £2840 worth of electrical tools were taken from another van parked in Hawthorn Road at 3.35pm on Thursday (June 6).