Vandals target £250,000 Mossend park just weeks after it opens

Just two weeks after its opening, Hope Street Adventure Park in Mossend has been vandalised.

The perpetrators attempted to set fire to one of the picnic benches in the park causing a degree of damage.

The £250,000 park has been incredibly popular with families in Mossend and the wider community.

Mossend and Holytown councillor Frank McNally led the project and is keen to nip any antisocial behaviour problems in the bud.

He has also expressed his anger at the vandals’ actions.

Councillor McNally said: “Any necessary repairs to the picnic bench will be made, but like most people in the community I am incensed that mindless vandals have targeted our new park.

“The Hope Street Adventure Park is one of the best public parks in Lanarkshire. Just a few weeks ago several hundred people braved the poor weather to celebrate the official opening and it has been incredibly well used since then.

“The fact that some people want to behave in such a manner is very sad indeed. The council and the police are working in partnership to stop this unacceptable behaviour, but I ask local people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“CCTV is certainly an option going forward and I know that the authorities will give consideration to that.”