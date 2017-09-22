Unpaid work order for stabbing youth

A teenager who carried out a stabbing which left the victim badly injured has avoided a custodial sentence.

The Motherwell youth, who was 16 at the time of the attack, punched another male then struck him on the body with an unspecified “sharp” weapon.

He appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted assault to severe injury in Main Street, Holytown, on August 13 last year.

Sheriff Thomas Millar imposed a community payback order which involves supervision for one year. The accused, who is now 17, must do 150 hours of unpaid community work within nine months.

A 16-year-old Motherwell youth was also charged with the assault, but had his not guilty plea accepted by the prosecution.