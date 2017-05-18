Unpaid work order for damaging flat

A Motherwell tower resident damaged another flat in the same block before fighting with police officers.

Paul Rooney (29), of Coursington Tower, was placed under supervision for one year when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid community work in six months.

Rooney admitted pouring alcohol on the floor and punching and kicking doors and a window at a flat in Coursington Tower on November 26. He also admitted resisting arrest and trying to headbutt a police officer.

Rooney was also accused of punching Emma Mayberry, punching, kicking and headbutting Annie Hoey and stealing £20 from the flat, but his not guilty pleas were accepted.