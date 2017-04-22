Uddingston man seriously injured in ‘brazen targeted attack’

An Uddingston man is said to have been brutally beaten by a gang who forced their way in to his Edinburgh Road home last night.

A car is said to have been set ablaze and windows smashed with thrown bricks during a violent stramash which erupted at around 11pm.

Police say three vehicles were damaged outside the man’s home after a group of men arrived in a white Ford transit van.

The 39-year-old local resident who is now in hospital opened his door to challenge the men, who are said to have forced their way inside before allegedly seriously assaulting him.

He was taken by ambulance to Monklands Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Detective Constable Christopher Norton, Wishaw CID, who is leading the enquiry, said: “This was a brazen and targeted attack which has resulted in one man being taken to hospital.

“No one else was injured, however local residents were left shocked by the nature of this violent incident.

“Windows were damaged, a car was set ablaze and the victim was left seriously injured as a result of the attack. It is imperative that we trace the men responsible.

“We have been assessing available CCTV and speaking to local residents.

“Local residents and passing motorists will have witnessed or heard this disturbance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wishaw CID via 101.

Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in complete confidence.