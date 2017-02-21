Two years for machete man

A repeat knife offender has been jailed for two years after being caught with a machete in the street near his Bellshill home.

Thomas Geddes (35) admitted having the weapon in Thorndean Avenue on November 26 when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

However, an allegation that he and another person stole alcohol from Yousave in Thorndean Avenue that day was dropped.

Geddes was also charged with shouting abuse and threats in the shop and struggling with Nadeem Asif, causing him to fall, but had his not guilty plea accepted.

An allegation that he also had a knife in the street was dropped too.

Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen heard that Geddes has been jailed before for possessing blades.