Two deny attacking woman in her home

A man and a teenager have denied beating up and robbing a grandmother in her own home.

However, the pair’s trial could be postponed as the alleged victim is believed to be in Australia.

Christopher Cairns (20), a prisoner, and a 16-year-old boy are accused of assaulting and robbing Theresa Campbell (46) at her home in Viewpark on March 18 this year.

The alleged attack so sickened her daughter Stacey Clements that she posted pictures showing Ms Campbell’s injuries on the internet. An online appeal raised hundreds of pounds.

Cairns and the boy appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court today. They denied dragging Ms Campbell down a flight of stairs, striking her repeatedly with a table leg, punching and kicking her, demanding drugs and robbing her of keys and a phone battery.

Cairns also denied breaking into the same house and stealing cash more than a year earlier.

Their trial is due to take place next week, but prosecutor Callum Forsyth explained there is some uncertainty about that as he understands Ms Campbell is visiting Australia where she has family.

Cairns was remanded in custody until Monday and the boy had his bail continued.