Two convicted after £625,000 Motherwell cannabis bust

Two men have pled guilty to supplying drugs after 135 kilos of cannabis were uncovered during a police operation in the Motherwell area.

The haul is said to have had a potential street value of over £625,000, and follows a joint operation between Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency carried out around Motherwell between December 2015 and January 2017.

Stephen Rouse (53) (pictured) and Adam Southall (22) were convicted at the High Court in Glasgow, and will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Inspector Graeme Naysmith of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said:

“Targeting those involved in drugs remains a priority for Police Scotland.

“These people have no thought for the harm their drug peddling causes – all they care about is making money from their criminal activities.

“People can be assured, we will do everything in our power to rid our communities of drugs.”

