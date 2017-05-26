Tourist assaulted at Strathclyde Park

A 61-year-old holidaymaker needed hospital treatment after being attacked during a visit Strathclyde Park yesterday (Thursday).

Around 7.30pm the victim was walking along a footpath near Strathclyde Loch, opposite the Alona Hotel, taking photographs when he became involved in an altercation with another man.

After being assaulted the man was assisted by members of the public and taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as white, around 5’9” tall, of stocky build and dark brown hair.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the park and believe the suspect may have been socialising with a group of people before the assault took place.

Detective Constable Jacqui McCann said: “A significant number of people would have been in the park yesterday, enjoying the sunshine and hot weather.

“The 61 year-old man is currently holidaying in Scotland and was walking in the park, taking photographs before being assaulted.

“I am asking people who were in the park to think back and consider if they saw or noticed anything. If you have any information, then please do contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Wishaw Police Station via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.