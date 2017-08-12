Thugs attacked man for his watch

Have your say

Two young thugs robbed a man of his watch during a cowardly attack in Larkhall’s Hairleeshill Road early this morning.

The 20-year-old victim suffered a face wound in the attack, which happened at half past midnight, but was released after treatment at Wishaw General Hospital.

Detective Constable David Timmons said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on an innocent man who was simply heading home after a night out.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or noticed the individuals described above acting suspiciously to get in touch.

Both culprits are described as slim and in their 20’s.

One wore a light grey jogging suit, and the other a dark-coloured jogging suit with a distinctive white trim down the zip of the jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers from Cambuslang CID and quote incident number 0098 of Saturday, August 12 2017.

Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”