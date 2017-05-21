Thugs attacked man and stole his car

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and robbed of his car in Stepps on Friday.

The 38-year-old victim was returning to his silver Skoda in the car park of Buchanan Business Park in Cumbernauld Road at around 5.40pm when the culprits struck.

The thugs demanded his car keys, and when he refused produced weapons and struck him on the leg.

They then made off in his car at speed, heading towards the M80.

The first suspect is white, in his late teens or early 20s, 5ft 7ins to 5ft 10ins, medium build with short black hair and stubble.

He was wearing a black fleece with an orange AGGREKO emblem, dark trousers and dark shoes.

The second man is white, in his late teens or early 20s, 5ft 8ins to 6ft,slim built and with fair hair.

He was wearing the same kind of fleece as the other man, wand wore dark trousers and dark shoes.

Detective Constable Thomas Kiernan from Coatbridge CID said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and extensive enquiries are underway to trace the despicable individuals responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who was either in the car park or the surrounding area, who may have seen two men matching the above descriptions acting suspiciously to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who may have seen a silver Skoda driving at speed along Cumbernauld road to come forward as you may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“Anyone with information can contact officers at Coatbridge CID via 101 and quote incident number 3093/19. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”