Three hurt as stolen car crashes

Three people were injured when a stolen car ploughed into two other vehicles, a court has been told.

The collision happened in Holytown in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A boy aged 16 from Newarthill appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on a string of charges.

The teenager, who is too young to be named, is accused of stealing the car from Strathisla Way, Carfin, then driving carelessly, losing control and crashing into two other cars in Dornoch Road, Holytown.

The charge states that the male driver of one of those vehicles and his two female passengers were hurt.

It’s also alleged that the boy was over the drink drive limit at the time, failed to stop after the crash, was too young to hold a licence and drove without insurance.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and trial was set for November.