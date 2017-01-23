Threats man’s ex ban

A man who threatened his former girlfriend has been handed a three-year non-harassment order at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Antoni Watson (31), of Winning Quadrant, Craigneuk, must keep away from Jacqueline Gordon and Grange Court, Motherwell.

He admitted threatening her and threatening to damage her property during repeated phone calls on December 10.

However, allegations that he kicked open the door of a flat in Grange Court, ransacked the flat and attached an offensive note to the door were dropped.

As well as imposing the non-harassment order, Sheriff Allan McKay told Watson he must do 100 hours of unpaid work.