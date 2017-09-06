Thirty months for attacking woman in home

A man who beat up a woman in her own home after dropping in for a cigarette has been locked up for two and a half years.

Christopher Cairns and an accomplice left Theresa Campbell with two black eyes and “bruises all over her body”, Hamilton Sheriff Court heard.

Cairns (20) denied attacking Ms Campbell (46) at her house in Mulberry Road, Viewpark, on March 18 this year, but was found guilty of punching and kicking her, dragging her down stairs and robbing her of house keys and a phone battery.

His alleged accomplice, aged 16, was cleared of the charge.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Daniel Kelly said he took account of the fact the jury had cleared Cairns of using a table leg to batter Ms Campbell, but he told him it was still a “vicious” attack.

The court heard Cairns and his accomplice demanded drugs from Ms Campbell and, despite her protests that there were none in the house, they ransacked the living room, going through cupboards and drawers, and smashing pictures and ornaments.

Sheriff Kelly said: “You took her front door key and the battery from her phone, preventing her from calling for help.

“I’ve seen the photos of Ms Campbell and her injuries looked horrific, but fortunately they did not prove to be serious.

“However, you have previous convictions for police assault, assault and robbery, and housebreaking so only a custodial sentence is appropriate. For one so young you have already built up a formidable record.”

Sheriff Kelly said he would have imposed a longer sentence had Cairns been older.

The 30-month sentence was backdated to March as Cairns has been in custody since his arrest.