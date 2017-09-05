Thieves force open cash line

Thousands of pounds were stolen after a gang of thieves forced open a cash machine at Bothwell Services.

The break-in took place between 2.35am and 3.15am on Monday morning within the premises of Roadchef.

Three men entered the building while it was closed and forced open the cash line machine before making off a five-figure sum of cash.

The suspects are all described as white males: the first was wearing a light coloured baseball cap, long sleeved top, dark trousers and black trainers; the second was wearing a light coloured tammy hat, black gloves and light coloured hooded top; and the third was wearing a light coloured hooded top, light tracksuit bottoms and light coloured Nike trainers.

The latter two both had their faces covered with a scarf/snood or similar type of clothing.

Detective Inspector Colin Campbell said: “Although the services were closed at the time of the break-in, a number of vehicles may have been using the car park or filling station and I appeal to those drivers to review their dashcam footage.

“The suspects are believed to have been in the premises for a considerable length of time and would have made a lot of noise. Therefore I’d like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity and may have heard this noise or saw the suspects hanging around the area either prior to or following the break-in.”

Anyone with information should call the police via 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.